Donald T. Walsh
Green Twp. - A long-time resident of beautiful Cincinnati, Donald T. Walsh was a tried and true Chicago native born on October 6, 1928 to Thomas Parnel Walsh and Francis Dempsey Walsh, brother of the late Barbara (Walsh) Trelenberg (d. April 24, 2020). Don was a proud graduate of Fenwick High School and Loyola University. As a very young man, he began working at Hotpoint, Inc., a subsidiary of General Electric Company. While at Hotpoint, he took classes toward his degree, served in the army during the Korean War (1951-1953), and met his future wife Leona Marie Obodzinski. They were married in 1959.
Don was the first person from Hotpoint to be appointed to the GE Traveling Auditors Staff, home base, Schenectady, New York, a prestigious GE appointment at that time. While in the three and a half years in Schenectady, Don traveled the country over, doing GE audits, and at home, three babies were born. Don's first assignment post-staff was in Washington, D.C. where the twins were born. The family moved to Cincinnati in 1964 with a four-year-old, three-year-old, one-and-a-half-year-old, and nine-month-old twins. The following were wonderful growing up years with Don busy with the boys coaching Little League Baseball - one of his little tykes went on to become a professional baseball pitcher and coach - and he coached and managed youth basketball. Don loved playing a hard game of handball and sometimes entered tournaments, but the love of his life was swimming laps, which he did for over 55 years of his life. The other love was making pizza. Friday night was always pizza night at the Walshes, with Don mixing an elixir of a sauce and tossing around his homemade pizza dough, tweaking the noses of the kids, as some little guys just wouldn't go home because they knew Friday night was pizza night at the Walshes. Don's other specialties were Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches with roasted peppers, grilled anything but especially steaks, and a mean side dish of cowboy beans. And everybody was happy.
At GE during the Fine Arts Fund Drive, Don headed his division in collecting more contributions at least once, probably more. Later in life, he volunteered at the Cincinnati Museum Center for 15 plus years in their Archives Department. Don, who retired in 1988, after a lifetime devoted to work and kids, would now go traveling, which they did extensively both in the U.S. and abroad. He and Lee both loved history and the arts. They visited many historical sites both here and abroad, sites of natural phenomena, many museums, and points of cultural interests. Don loved walking his beloved Airedales in the neighborhood and waving hi to anyone sitting on their porches. The friendly figure sometimes stopped to chat, especially with the children who ran out to greet the dog. A kind and friendly man was he, with a sly and wonderful sense of humor. Children naturally gravitated toward Don and he to them, but his favorite kids by far were his own grandchildren. Grandpops loved to watch them grow through their various stages into accomplished, successful adults. He was very proud of them.
Don died on April 26, 2020. He was a treasure of a man and his passing leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who loved him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years. His children: Terrence (Rose), Christopher, Daniel (Lisa), Mark (Karen), Maria Richmond (Dean). His grandchildren in order of appearance: Andrew (Brianna), Danielle Tutich (Matthew), Emma Broaddus (Jordan), Leanna Walsh, Julia, Erin, and Nate Richmond, Sarah, Matthew, and Kate Walsh. Great-grandchildren: Elliot, Noah, and William Walsh, and Elizabeth and Emma Tutich. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com