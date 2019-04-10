Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
St Jude Church
Bridgetown, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St Jude Church
Bridgetown, OH
View Map
Donald W. Connelly Sr.

Western Hills - Donald W Connelly, beloved husband of the late Verna Brinker Connelly, loving father of Don (Cathy) Connelly, Laurie (Stan) Staiger, Jim (Courtney) Connelly and Carol (late Jim) Betz, devoted grandfather of Joe and Jennifer Connelly, Eric and Amy Staiger and Brian Betz. WWII Army veteran. Retired Cincinnati Firefighter. Died, Saturday, April 6, 2019 age 92. Visitation in St Jude Church, Bridgetown, Friday, 9:45 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
