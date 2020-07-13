Donald W. 'Don' Phillips
Hamilton - 83, husband of Ruth (nee Clayton) Phillips; father of Laura Phillips, Bob (Sue) Phillips, and Missy (Scott) Frazier; grandfather of 6; and great-grandfather of 1, passed away on July 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Compass Christian Church on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Masks will be required and we ask that those in attendance please respect social distancing guidelines. Memorial Donations may be directed to Compass Christian Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children
. To view full obituary, visit Muellerfunerals.com