Donald W. "Don" Phillips
Donald W. 'Don' Phillips

Hamilton - 83, husband of Ruth (nee Clayton) Phillips; father of Laura Phillips, Bob (Sue) Phillips, and Missy (Scott) Frazier; grandfather of 6; and great-grandfather of 1, passed away on July 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Compass Christian Church on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Masks will be required and we ask that those in attendance please respect social distancing guidelines. Memorial Donations may be directed to Compass Christian Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children. To view full obituary, visit Muellerfunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
