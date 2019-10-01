Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Park Cemetery
Greenfield, IN
View Map
Donalene W. Anthony


1930 - 2019
Donalene W. Anthony Obituary
Donalene W. Anthony

Amelia - Donalene W. Anthony, 88, of Union Twp., passed away on September 27, 2019. Born November 30, 1930, in Adamsville, TN, to the late R. Taylor and Alma Wilkins. Loving wife of the late Oliver H. Anthony. Beloved mother of Oliver R. Anthony (Terri), Cathy Matthews, and the late Michael H. Anthony. Grandmother of Heather Van Dyke (Richard), April Rhodes (Nicholas), Oliver E. Anthony (Nicole), Greg Matthews (Heather), Edward Matthews (Sarah), and David Matthews (Ashley). Great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. Sister of Martha Dikeman, and Robert Earl Wilkins (Krystal). Funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM. Inurnment will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Park Cemetery, in Greenfield, IN, with a small graveside service at 1:00 PM.
