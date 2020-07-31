1/
Donna Bass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Bass

Bridgetown - Donna Taylor Bass, beloved wife of Charles Bass, loving mother of Tim (late Beverley) Bass, Stacey (Mike) Wills and Jamie (Amy Sloan) Bass, grandmother of Lauren, McKenzie and Bailey Wills, Raegen, Andrew and Jennifer Bass, great grandmother of Ashley Bass, sister of Glen (Carol) Taylor. Retired Office Manager. Former O L Lourdes Librarian. Died, Tuesday, July 28 2020 age 77. Visitation in the Gathering Space of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Thursday, August 6, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10 AM. Per Archdioceses directives, social distancing expected and masks are required. Private burial will follow. Please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 8050 Hosbrook Rd, Cincinnati, (45236). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved