Donna Casey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Casey

South Branch - Donna Jean (nee Tillinghast) Casey, age 77 of South Branch, Michigan, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Tawas, Michigan.

At Donna's request, she was cremated and her ashes will be buried alongside her late husband, Raymond, in Michigan. A celebration of life will be held in Cincinnati at a later date, pending safety considerations. Dates and times for a memorial will be shared accordingly.

Visit www.bureshfuneralhomes.com for more information and to share online condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
101 E Michigan Ave
Au Gres, MI 48703
(989) 876-8525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved