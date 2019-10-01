Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Aloysius on the Ohio
134 Whipple St.
Sayler Park, OH
View Map
Donna Deutenberg Obituary
Donna Deutenberg

Sayler Park - Loving wife of the late Thomas Walter Deutenberg; beloved mother of: Anne (Ernst) Macke, Dan (Charlene) Deutenberg & Tad (Micki) Deutenberg; and grandmother of Sarah, Ernst & Katherine Macke, Stephan and Greyden Deutenberg, Corrine & Lukas Deutenberg . Visitation 10 to 11 am on Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019 at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave., Sayler Park. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at St. Aloysius on the Ohio, 134 Whipple St., Sayler Park. Memorials may be made to Bayley Place in care of funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019
