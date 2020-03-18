Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Donathan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Donathan

Add a Memory
Donna Donathan Obituary
Donna Donathan

Cincinnati - Donna S. Donathan, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas Sr., and her brother, Jerry Schmidt. She is survived by her children Tammy Rose, Thomas Jr., Brian, and Kevin (Shawn). Donna will be remembered by her 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, her 2 sisters and 1 brother and a host of friends. Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6-8 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Funeral Service to be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, burial at Spring Grove to follow. www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -