1/
Donna Grahl
1941 - 2020
Green Township - Donna C. Grahl (Nee Cannon), Beloved wife of Larry C. Grahl for 54 years. Loving mother of Sherri (Clifford) Kist and Lawrence J. (Jacquelyn) Grahl. Devoted grandmother of Sarah Kist (Giovanni Losito), Adam, Alex Kist, Wyatt Grahl. Dear sister of Patricia Burns and Sandy Baker. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 79 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation, 3172 South Rd., at 10:00 AM. Family requests masks be worn. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hamilton Co. SPCA, 11900 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Meyer Funeral Home
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
