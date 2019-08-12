Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
48 W. Sharon Ave
Glendale, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
48 W. Sharon Ave
Glendale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Cramer


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Cramer Obituary
Donna J. Cramer

Cincinnati - Donna J. Cramer, 69, passed away on August 8, 2019. Loving daughter of Harry and Lillian Cramer. Loving sister of Harry (Bernice) Cramer and the following deceased: Lillian, Joan, Myra, and Marilyn. Dear aunt of very many. Family and friends may visit from 9AM until 10 AM when Mass of Eternal Rest will begin at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 48 W. Sharon Ave., Glendale, Ohio 45246. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family suggest contributions to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.