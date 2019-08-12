|
Donna J. Cramer
Cincinnati - Donna J. Cramer, 69, passed away on August 8, 2019. Loving daughter of Harry and Lillian Cramer. Loving sister of Harry (Bernice) Cramer and the following deceased: Lillian, Joan, Myra, and Marilyn. Dear aunt of very many. Family and friends may visit from 9AM until 10 AM when Mass of Eternal Rest will begin at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 48 W. Sharon Ave., Glendale, Ohio 45246. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family suggest contributions to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 12, 2019