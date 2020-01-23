|
Donna J. Fallon
West Chester - (nee Losekamp), 74, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Donna was the beloved wife of Robert 'Bob' Fallon for 51 years, devoted mother of Jason Fallon and Julie (Matt) Blackburn and loving grandma of Lucas and Leah Blackburn, dear sister of JoAnn and the late Arthur, Jack, Jim and Paul Losekamp, also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28 at St. Savior Church, 4136 Myrtle Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45236. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020