Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Donna Fallon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Savior Church
4136 Myrtle Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Fallon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Fallon


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Donna J. Fallon Obituary
Donna J. Fallon

West Chester - (nee Losekamp), 74, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Donna was the beloved wife of Robert 'Bob' Fallon for 51 years, devoted mother of Jason Fallon and Julie (Matt) Blackburn and loving grandma of Lucas and Leah Blackburn, dear sister of JoAnn and the late Arthur, Jack, Jim and Paul Losekamp, also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28 at St. Savior Church, 4136 Myrtle Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45236. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -