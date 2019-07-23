Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Donna Bruce
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mason United Methodist Church
6315 Mason Montgomery Road
Mason, OH
Donna L. Bruce


1951 - 2019
Donna L. Bruce Obituary
Donna L. Bruce

West Chester - (nee Moore), age 68, passed away July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry W. Bruce, III; devoted mother of Karen (Evan) Rohrkemper and Katie (Jeff) Mueller; loving grandmother of Joseph, Kaia and Aleli Rohrkemper & Ryan and Elaina Mueller; daughter of Charlotte L. Moore and the late Edgar K. Moore, II: dear sister of Diane Moore and Barb (John) Michaeleski. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Funeral Service Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mason United Methodist Church, 6315 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, OH 45040. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS the family requests school supplies and backpacks that will be donated to children in need in the Lakota School District. Please bring these items to the visitation or funeral. Financial donations to Mason United Methodist Church or to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Visit Muellerfunerals.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 23, 2019
