Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. (Ginn) Charles


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Donna M. (Ginn) Charles Obituary
Donna M. Charles (nee Ginn)

- - Wife of the late Raymond Charles, beloved mother of Tammy Charles, Lisa Marie (Chris) Hill, Billy Ray (Gail) Charles, Mary Klein, the late Deloris Sinclair, and Sammy Charles, devoted sister of Mike, Kenny, and Bruce Ginn, and the late Janet Delaney, also survived by 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. April 17, 2019. Age 74 years. Residence Mt. Carmel. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. April 23, at 11 AM. Friends may visit on Tues. from 10-11 AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now