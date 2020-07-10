1/
Donna M. Melton
Donna M. Melton

Donna M. Melton (nee Stottlemire) wife of the late Gene Melton, beloved mother of Gene (Rebecca), Ron (Rose), & Doug (Missy) Melton & Tresa Akin, dear sister of Charles Stottlemire, Margaret Casto, Betty Ridgeway, & Peggy Bowles, loving grandmother of Jason (Becky), Andrea (Andrew), Tony, Caitlyn (Jacob), Heather, Justin, Jacob, Paige, Danielle (Jeffrey), Maranda, & Alexis, also survived by 11 great-grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. Died July 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Resident of Anderson Twp. Visitation at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Wed July 15 from 10:30 AM to12 noon. Private Family Service. Memorials to the American Lung Association.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
