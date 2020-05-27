Donna M. Rizzo
Donna M. Rizzo

Colerain Twp. - Donna M. Rizzo (nee Berling), beloved wife of 49 years to Vincent Rizzo. Devoted mother of Bridget (Edward) Childress, Bill (Shelly) Rizzo and Maria (Mike) Nauert. Loving grandma of Jake, Maddie, Abigail, Jackson, Brooklynn, Hanna and Will. Daughter of the late Gerhard "Harry" and the late Evelyn Berling. Donna passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 71. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (May 29) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Little Flower Church on Saturday (May 30) at 10am. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Little Flower Church
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
