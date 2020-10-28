Donna R. Ostendorf
Donna R. Ostendorf passed on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of 57 years to Donald Ostendorf; loving mother of Holly (Scott) Goldberg and Michael Ostendorf; Nana of Logan, Tyler, Paige and Dylan.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A private Mass of Eternal Rest will be held at St. Gabriel Church. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Support & Wellness, 260 Stetson Street, Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Full obituary and condolences at www.springgrove.org
