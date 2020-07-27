1/
Dora Cocola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Cocola

Cincinnati - Dora C. Cocola (nee Martin), devoted wife of the late Joseph J. Cocola. Loving mother of Christine Cocola, Denise (Mike) Balanchuk, Joe (Paula) Cocola and Jeff (Paula) Cocola. Dear grandmother of Remington, Ryan, Lauren, Brett, Bayley and Sydney. Passed away, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 91. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Good Shepherd Church 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 at 10 a.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved