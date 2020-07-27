Or Copy this URL to Share

Dora Cocola



Cincinnati - Dora C. Cocola (nee Martin), devoted wife of the late Joseph J. Cocola. Loving mother of Christine Cocola, Denise (Mike) Balanchuk, Joe (Paula) Cocola and Jeff (Paula) Cocola. Dear grandmother of Remington, Ryan, Lauren, Brett, Bayley and Sydney. Passed away, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 91. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Good Shepherd Church 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 at 10 a.m.









