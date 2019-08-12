|
Dora Jean (Dringenburg) Rowland
- - Dora Jean (Dringenburg) Rowland, born January 23, 1941, in Burlington, Kentucky, daughter of the late Alvin Harold Dringenburg, and Mary Loretta Tanner Dringenburg, died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was 78. Dora leaves behind a husband of 55 years, Jim Rowland, and two sons Kevin Rowland (Patch Foster) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Ken Rowland (Vickie Ensor Rowland) of Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Dora also leaves behind two granddaughters Ruth Lynn Rowland and Mary Margaret Rowland. She is also survived by her brothers Harold T. Dringenburg (Nancy) and Curt Dringenburg (Joyce), and in-laws Jean Stephenson (late Don) and Pat Winterman (Bob). She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Lou Holbrook (late Ray). Dora is also survived by numerous cousins as well as nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews whom she adored. Dora was the kindest and most caring person loved by everyone she met. She loved playing board games, cards, fishing, genealogy, and anything to be around family and friends. She loved vacationing in the mountains of Western North Carolina. She was a lifelong member of Hopeful Lutheran Church in Florence, Kentucky. Her service will be held on Saturday, August 17, at Hopeful Lutheran Church. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m. with the Service following at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall following her burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Hopeful Lutheran Church, Youth & Family Ministry, 6430 Hopeful Church Road, Florence, KY 41042.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2019