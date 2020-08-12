Dora R. Crosby



Cincinnati - Dora R. Crosby, 81 years of age, life resident of Dayton, Ohio departed this earthly world on August 1, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Maple Knoll Village. She was born in Ross County, Ohio, and graduated high school in Chillicothe Ohio. Dora married Thomas G. Crosby in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1961. She worked at Sinclair Community College for many years and was a dedicated church member at Residence Park United Methodist Church in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, daughters, nephews, niece, grandchildren, and a whole host of loving cousins. Saturday, August 15, 2020 a Virtual Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Arrangements By Walker.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store