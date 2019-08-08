|
|
Doretta R.
Smith
Milford - beloved wife of the late Clarence H. Smith, loving mother of Clarence (the late Terry) Smith, and Judith Waters, devoted grandmother of Devon and Ryan Daniel, Natasha Allen, Michael Harris, and 8 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Robert E. Mahlenkamp and several nieces and nephews. Passed Aug.4, 2019, age 93, formerly of Camp Dennison. Services 10:30AM Tues. Aug. 13, 2019 with visitation 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday with a Cardinal Chapter #140 O.E.S. Service at 7:30PM at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Her family requests memorials to the . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019