Doris A. Serge
Cincinnati - Serge. Doris (nee Whitaker) beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Serge, devoted mother of Vicki (Art) Hughes and Doug (Chris) Serge, dear grandmother of Scott (Lisa), Carrie (Chad), Elaine (Branson) & Nicole (Phil), adored great-grandmother of Grace, Charlie, Mia, Samantha, Anthony James & Alyssa, caring sister of Jim Whitaker, Jane Snow & Joe Whitaker. Passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 91. Mass of Christian Burial St. Cecilia Church, 3105 Madison Rd, Oakley on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of service. Memorials may be directed to VITAS Hospice, PO Box 645352 Cincinnati, Ohio 45264 Condolences at naegelefuneralhome.com.
Cincinnati - Serge. Doris (nee Whitaker) beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Serge, devoted mother of Vicki (Art) Hughes and Doug (Chris) Serge, dear grandmother of Scott (Lisa), Carrie (Chad), Elaine (Branson) & Nicole (Phil), adored great-grandmother of Grace, Charlie, Mia, Samantha, Anthony James & Alyssa, caring sister of Jim Whitaker, Jane Snow & Joe Whitaker. Passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 91. Mass of Christian Burial St. Cecilia Church, 3105 Madison Rd, Oakley on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of service. Memorials may be directed to VITAS Hospice, PO Box 645352 Cincinnati, Ohio 45264 Condolences at naegelefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.