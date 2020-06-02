Doris A. Serge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris A. Serge

Cincinnati - Serge. Doris (nee Whitaker) beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Serge, devoted mother of Vicki (Art) Hughes and Doug (Chris) Serge, dear grandmother of Scott (Lisa), Carrie (Chad), Elaine (Branson) & Nicole (Phil), adored great-grandmother of Grace, Charlie, Mia, Samantha, Anthony James & Alyssa, caring sister of Jim Whitaker, Jane Snow & Joe Whitaker. Passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 91. Mass of Christian Burial St. Cecilia Church, 3105 Madison Rd, Oakley on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of service. Memorials may be directed to VITAS Hospice, PO Box 645352 Cincinnati, Ohio 45264 Condolences at naegelefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved