Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Lebanon - Doris Fay Lillie (92) and Thomas Earl Lillie (95) of Lebanon, OH, were together on his 95th birthday in October 2019-as they were for so much of their 72-year marriage. They died just days apart in January 2020 with family members at their sides. They are survived by their three children Thomas S. Lillie, Barbara J. Brown and Gayle L. Carrier. Doris and Tom were cherished by their 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. They will be missed greatly by friends and family and held with love in all our memories. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
