Services
St John Neumann Church
12191 Mill Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45240
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
12191 Mill Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
12191 Mill Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Palumbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. (Andrews) Palumbo

Obituary Condolences

Doris J. (Andrews) Palumbo Obituary
Doris J. Palumbo (nee Andrews)

Colerain Twp. - Doris J. Palumbo, age 86 passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. Doris was born in Cincinnati, OH to Clara and Anthony Andrews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick D. Palumbo and brother, John A. Andrews. Doris is the beloved mother of Pat (Debbie), Mark (Kim), Tom (Judy), John and Angela. She is also the proud grandmother of Katie (Doug) Dean, Sarah (Rob) Stanley, Natalie (Doug) Hampton, Stacy (Casey) Klaus, Jordan (Libby) Palumbo, Elaine (Michael) Harris, Emily and Elyse; and nine great grandchildren. Doris was active in her church and hospital ministry. Her greatest joy was spending quality time with her family and friends. Visitation at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240, Saturday, February 23, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.