|
|
Doris J. Palumbo (nee Andrews)
Colerain Twp. - Doris J. Palumbo, age 86 passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. Doris was born in Cincinnati, OH to Clara and Anthony Andrews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick D. Palumbo and brother, John A. Andrews. Doris is the beloved mother of Pat (Debbie), Mark (Kim), Tom (Judy), John and Angela. She is also the proud grandmother of Katie (Doug) Dean, Sarah (Rob) Stanley, Natalie (Doug) Hampton, Stacy (Casey) Klaus, Jordan (Libby) Palumbo, Elaine (Michael) Harris, Emily and Elyse; and nine great grandchildren. Doris was active in her church and hospital ministry. Her greatest joy was spending quality time with her family and friends. Visitation at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240, Saturday, February 23, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019