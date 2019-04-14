|
|
Doris Lee Kuhn Milbourne
Cincinnati - Doris Lee Kuhn Milbourne, 96, passed away Thursday, March 21st in Cincinnati.
Her husband Robert and daughter Sally M Hughes predeceased her.
Doris is survived by her children Bob (Raleigh NC) and Martha M Warren (Marlton NJ) as well as son-in-law Tom Hughes (Cincinnati), six grand-children and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 11 am at Westwood UM Church, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45211.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Westwood UM Church
(westwoodunitedmethodist.org),
(hospiceofcincinnati.org) or another charity organization of your choice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019