Westwood United Methodist Chr
3460 Epworth Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Westwood UM Church
3460 Epworth Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Doris Lee Kuhn Milbourne

Doris Lee Kuhn Milbourne Obituary
Doris Lee Kuhn Milbourne

Cincinnati - Doris Lee Kuhn Milbourne, 96, passed away Thursday, March 21st in Cincinnati.

Her husband Robert and daughter Sally M Hughes predeceased her.

Doris is survived by her children Bob (Raleigh NC) and Martha M Warren (Marlton NJ) as well as son-in-law Tom Hughes (Cincinnati), six grand-children and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 11 am at Westwood UM Church, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45211.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Westwood UM Church

(westwoodunitedmethodist.org),

(hospiceofcincinnati.org) or another charity organization of your choice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
