Doris Liz Peters
North College Hill - Doris Liz Peters (nee Nolte) Beloved wife of the late Cletus F. Peters. Dear mother of Danny (Michelle) Peters, Edward Peters and Gordon (the late Tami) Stout. Loving grandmother of Kristina (Thomas) Pfaffinger, Danielle (Kyle) Brauning, Morgan Peters and great grandmother of Brayden, Chase and Dalton Pfaffinger. Devoted sister of John (LaVerne) Nolte and Robert (Judy) Nolte. Daughter of the late Edward and Nancy (Barnett) Nolte. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Longtime resident of North College Hill. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 11:30 AM until time of funeral service at 1:30 PM with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati
. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com