Doris M. Wenning
Green Township - Doris M. "Dodo" Wenning (nee Laudick), loving wife of the late Robert L. Wenning. Devoted mother of David (Teresa), Christopher (Barbara) and Thomas (Leesa) Wenning. Beloved grandmother of Malia, Ben, and Joey. Died Oct. 9, 2019. Age 88. Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 15th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, Oct. 16th at 11:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church 5222 Cheviot Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alois Alzheimer Center 70 Damon Road (45218). www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019