Cincinnati - Mayer, Doris (nee Smith), devoted wife of the late John Mayer, loving mother of Sue (the late Bob) Fredelake, Jay (Sue) Mayer, David Mayer, Tami (Mark) Kolbe, Jenny (Bob) Wagner, Jill (John) Noel, Jackie (Scott) Pangallo, cherished grandmother of 23 and great grandmother of 18. Dear sister of Carolyn Stanton, the late Evelyn Grott, Margie Duggins, Ralph, Raymond, Ronald Smith, Arlene Bareswilt, Helen Schnee and Betty Bareswilt. Passed away April 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Services are private for the family. The celebration of Doris's life will be announced at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205, Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205, or Presentation Ministries (One Bread, One Body), 3230 McHenry Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
