Doris Tepker
Cincinnati - Doris Tepker, age 102, passed away peacefully in her sleep, January 27, 2020 at the Llanfair Retirement Home in Cincinnati, OH. She was the beloved member of many families: Thiemann, Schenck, Tepker, and Seibert. She was devoted to her family, friends, Christ Lutheran Church and its members where she served in many capacities throughout her life. She always felt blessed to have so many people in her life. She amazed everyone with her youthful attitude and positive outlook on life. She will be missed by her family and all that knew her. She was a wonderful person.Visitation at Christ Lutheran Church, 3301 Compton Road, on Thursday, January 30, at 9:30am until service at 10:30am. Christian burial at Arlington to follow. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or a .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020