|
|
Dorothea B. Cook
Delhi - (nee Bell) Beloved wife of the late Solomon Cook, loving mother of Cary (Eileen) and Kevin (Holly) O'Reilly and step-mother of Molly (Michael) Sanford and , grandmother of Carrick, Annabelle, Michael, Dylan and Isabelle, Passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Age 74. Visitation Saturday, September 7th from 1 PM until time of memorial service at 2 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson 4619 Delhi Rd. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or SPCA. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019