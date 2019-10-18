|
|
Dorothy A. Meyer
Colerain Twp. - Dorothy A. Meyer (nee Whitten), Born August 4, 1921, Omaha, Nebraska, died October 17, 2019 at the age of 98. Loving wife of the late Robert W. Meyer Jr. Devoted mother of Robert A. (Mary) Meyer, Linda (Ray) Laub, Denny (Debbie) Meyer, Michael (Janice) Meyer and Thomas Meyer. Loving grandmother of Robert J. (Jaime) Meyer, Rebecca (Chris) Noble, Jennifer (Bill) Dodds, Kristen (Nathan) Stewart, Steven (Ashlee) Laub, Courtney (David) Tenbosch, Brittany (John) Becker, Kevin Meyer, Beth (Todd) Niemeyer, Dan (Allison) Meyer, Nicole (John) Matheny and Kimberly (Nathan) Hall. Great grandmother of 22. Preceded in death by her sisters Helen James, Jean Morris and Ruth Boswell. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (October 21) from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Tuesday (October 22) at 12:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Church or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr, Mason, OH 45040. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019