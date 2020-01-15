|
Dorothy Ann Heath
Sharonville - Dorothy Ann (nee' Parks) Beloved wife of the late James Edwin Heath. . Dorothy was active in the Sharonville Federated Women's Club and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America as troop leader. Dorothy passed away, January 8th, 2020 at the age of 89. A Memorial Gathering for Dorothy will be Friday, January 17th, from 10 AM -11 AM with Funeral Services to follow at 11 AM to 12 PM, at the Christ The King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester, OH 45069.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020