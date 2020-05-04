Dorothy Ann Roe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ann Roe, age 88 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Christ Hospital. She was born January 4, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Vernon E. and Mildred S. Carlson Stryker. Dorothy married Earl H. Roe on November 28, 1953 and to this marriage they were blessed with seven children.

Survivors include five daughters: Kathleen A. (Joe Herbert) Tabar of Ross Twp, OH; Karen M. (Ron) Pelsor of Hamilton, OH; Bonny S. (Wayne) Fischer of Ross Twp, OH; Barbara J. (Jason) Hannah of New Richmond, OH; Beverly J. (Greg) Bratton of Lexington, KY and one son, Ken Roe of Independence, KY. Numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband along with one son, David W. Roe.

Burial will occur at Mud Pike Cemetery near Osgood, Indiana. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.

Memorials may go to Mud Pike Cemetery or donor's choice in care of the funeral home.

www.nealsfuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved