Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Dorothy Bankemper


1923 - 2019
Dorothy Bankemper Obituary
Dorothy Bankemper

Park Hills - Dorothy Kathryn Bankemper (nee Beiser), 95, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Carmel Manor. Dorothy was born on March 17, 1923 to Joseph A. and Adelaide M. Beiser (nee Jansen). During her life, Dorothy was an avid and well known champion golfer, former member of Summit Hills Country Club, longtime parishioner of St. Agnes Church, 29 year St. Elizabeth, Covington, Thrift Shop volunteer, and an avid gardener. She loved to tinker and fix things and was a garage sale expert. Dorothy managed her son's apartment building on Greer St., in Covington for several years. She was beloved by the Northern Kentucky Community. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Carl Bankemper and brother Edward Beiser. She is survived by her children Sr. Shauna Bankemper SND of Park Hills, KY, Linda Scanlon (Bill) of Cincinnati, OH, Angie Garner (Tim) of Edgewood, KY, Gail Bankemper of Denver, CO, Kathy Lynch (Mike) of Ft. Wright, KY, Joan Bankemper of Manhattan, NY, and Carl Bankemper (Terri) of Evergreen, CO, her sister Norma Ernstes of Fairfax, OH, 15 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11am until 12 noon at St. Agnes Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow and begin at 12 noon. Mausoleum entombment will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Hwy., Park Hills, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.