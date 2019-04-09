|
Dorothy "Dottie" Beetz
Harrison - Loving daughter of the late Theodore & Mary Allgeier Beetz. Dear sister of Theodore J., Bro Jerry O.F.M., Robert, Paul & the late: Mary, Alice, Delores, & Joseph Beetz. Dear friend of Cathy Scholle. Visitation will be on Thur., Apr. 11, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison, OH. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Brater Winter Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019