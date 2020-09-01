Dorothy Betsch
Colerain Twp. - Dorothy G. Betsch (nee Kindt), beloved wife of the late Carl A. "Kinger" Betsch Jr. Devoted mother of Carl "Tony" (Cindy) Betsch III, Michael (Kathy), Nick (Lisa), Mark (Becky) and Paul (Patti) Betsch. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Albert and the late Willeta Kindt. Dear sister of Alberta Kindt, Virginia (late Norman) Lyle and the late Sherry Kindt. Dorothy passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 95. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Sept 3) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church - White Oak on Friday (Sept 4) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or Hospice of Cincinnati
. Social distancing will be practiced and masks required. Special condolences may be made at frederickfh.com