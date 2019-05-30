|
Dorothy "Dotty" Bush Walker
Sharonville - Beloved wife for 56 years of the late Luke Albert Walker. Devoted mother of Luke A. (Pat) Walker, Jr. and Linda K. Hott. Loving grandmother of Nathan (Marcia) Hott, Kathleen Walker, Kristine Walker, and Michael (Elizabeth Barnett) Hott. Cherished great-grandmother of Jasper Hott and Connor Hott. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by eight siblings. Dotty was very active in the community as a member and officer of the Princeton PTA and the Federated Women's Club. She served as a Deacon of Church by the Woods (formerly Sharonville Presbyterian Church). Departed on May 27, 2019 at the age of 95. Visitation at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale, will be held on Friday, May 31 from 1:30 pm until funeral service at 3 pm, with a reception immediately following burial. Interment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019