Dorothy C. Fehrenbach



Cincinnati - Dorothy C. Fehrenbach - March 18, 1933 - June 21, 2020. Friends may call at Clepper - Hay Funeral Home Thursday June 25, 2020 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Mass of Christian burial Friday June 26, 2020 10:30am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.









