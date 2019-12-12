|
Dorothy Davis
Cincinnati, OH - Dorothy Davis, age 100, passed away on December 6, 2019 in Cincinnati. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Carmen Davis, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service will be at 11:00am Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Allen Temple AME Church, 7080 Reading Rd. Visitation 10am-11am at church. Interment Beech Grove Cemetery with Full Army Military Honors. Arrangements by Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019