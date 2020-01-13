|
Dorothy Duffy Arata
Symmes Township - Dorothy Arata (nee Duffy) passed from this life to her Eternal Reward in the early morning hours of January 8, at age 96. Her maiden name had long before become her nickname; she was known as "Duffy" to her family and friends. Born on October 9, 1923, she was the second of seven children born to John and Amanda Duffy, and grew up in Price Hill. As a 10-year old, she traveled to Panama aboard the SS Ancon, which in 1914 had been the first ship officially to transit the Panama Canal. Her father had found Depression-Era construction and plastering work in the Canal Zone, and had been able in stages to bring his family to join him. Duffy enjoyed her two-year Panama sojourn before returning stateside to school at St. William. She graduated in 1941 from Seton High School, where she had been a violinist with the school orchestra and a staff writer for the school newspaper. She worked as a popular sales clerk and model for Shillito's Department Store before joining the Navy Department's Cincinnati office during 1943-1945. Duffy married Xavier University football star and Marine Captain Jim Arata on February 13, 1946. She brought six children into the world, and devoted herself untiringly to their spiritual development, education, and athletic activities. As time allowed, she cultivated her own interests in language, history, art, and architecture. In the 1970s, she volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital — and in the 1980s, worked for a time as a clerical specialist at the UC Medical Center. Well into her 90s, she continued to offer support, timely advice, wit and wisdom to her sons and daughters, frequently after finding and researching informative material in her Internet searches and correspondence. She was/is a fine lady who will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Duffy was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Mary Jane Bade and Ruth Twohig, her brothers John ("Buzz") Duffy, Bill Duffy, and Tom Duffy — and her daughter Jayne Arata. She leaves her youngest brother, Jim Duffy (Joan); her sons Michael (Sharon), Steven (Maureen), and Tony (Noemi); her daughters Susan Arata Callahan (Michael) and Lois Arata; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. No visitation. Requiem Mass: Saturday, January 18, 11:00 A.M., St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road in Finneytown, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Joseph Home of Cincinnati, 10722 Wyscarver Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241 (where "Possibility overcomes disability!").
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020