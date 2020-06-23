Dorothy "Dot" E. Jacob
Harrison - Dorothy "Dot" E. Jacob, 98, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born on September 28, 1921, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Edward Hess and Estella Mode (nee Seig). Loving wife to the late Walter P. Jacob. Devoted mother to Cheryl (Kerry) Calahan and Debbie (Tim) Faselt; grandmother to Tara, Steven (Christy), Lisa (Brian), and Becca (Craig); great-grandmother of nine; and sister to Janet Mode. Dot is preceded in death by her son, Gary Jacob, and her sister, Jean Tiggeman. Dot was a World War II veteran who served with the Women's Army Air Corp and her service will be celebrated with a private military honor service when she is inurned at Bridgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or Healthy Moms and Babes. Final arrangements entrusted to Spring Grove Funeral Homes, Gump Holt.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.