Dorothy F. (Dottie) Higler
1929 - 2020
Dorothy (Dottie) F. Higler

Dorothy (Dottie) F. Higler, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 21, 1929, to the late Wilferd and Dorothy (Fran) Higler (nee Cook). Dorothy is survived by her loving family; sister, Joan M. Weber (nee Higler); niece, Susan M. Weber; nephew, William J. (Jeanne) Weber; two great-nieces and three great-nephews; many beloved relatives (Carney) and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her nephew and godson, Thomas F. (Kim) Weber, Jr.

Dorothy graduated from St. Mary's High School (Cincinnati) in 1947 and retired from Cincinnati Bell in 1980. She was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers and a dedicated volunteer at Mercy Health West.

A memorial service will be held at a later time when we can gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Mercy Health Foundation at foundation.mercy.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
