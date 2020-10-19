1/
Dorothy Farrar
Finneytown - (nee Hern). Age 86. Passed away October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alvin C. Farrar. Devoted mother of Tony (Toni), Vince (Melanie), and the late Michael T. Farrar. Loving grandmother of September, Samantha, Lauren, Nick, Matt, Karli, and Kelsey. Great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Bill, Jim (Janice), Tom (Nancy) Hern, and Betty Renner. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 from 5-7pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10am. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 10720 Providence Pk., Brookville, OH 45309 at 1pm. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
