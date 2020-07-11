Dorothy Harding Hope Larrick Kuhn
Cincinnati - Dorothy Harding, Hope, Larrick, Kuhn passed away on July 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Jade Staft, (husband Joe Staft) and two granddaughters, Lauren Staft (Ivanov) of Fairbanks Alaska, and Gretchen Staft, (husband Adam Franklin), of Anchorage, Alaska; plus two great-granddaughters, Eve and Jade Ivanov, also of Fairbanks, Alaska. She was preceded in death by her parents Dan and Edith Blankenbuehler Harding. She was a graduate of the College Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati. She was in charge of Guest Relations for three WLW television shows over the course of 25 years in Cincinnati. (She was known to guests as Dottie Hope.) After retiring from WLW, she was the director of senior activities at the Westwood First Presbyterian Church for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission. Dorothy was a member of the Cheviot-Westwood Kiwanis Club, and the Westwood Women's Club. She was also associated with the Westwood United Methodist Church. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd #140, Cincinnati, OH 45227 or Hospice of Cincinnati
,4360 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. To leave online condolences please go to www.springgrove.org