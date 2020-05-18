Dorothy Hensgen
Dorothy Hensgen

Madisonville - Passed away on May 16th at the age of 97 at Hospice of Cincinnati. She was the loving aunt of Bonnie Smith, Peggy Boyer, Tom, Tim, Barry, Ruth and Gene Hensgen and Jan Roach. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597 (45236-3597). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website at ThomasJustinMemorial.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
