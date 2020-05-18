Dorothy Hensgen
Madisonville - Passed away on May 16th at the age of 97 at Hospice of Cincinnati. She was the loving aunt of Bonnie Smith, Peggy Boyer, Tom, Tim, Barry, Ruth and Gene Hensgen and Jan Roach. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597 (45236-3597). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website at ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 20, 2020.