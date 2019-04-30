Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Rd.
Springfield Twp., OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Dorothy "Dot" J. Burkhart (nee Breslin)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Burkhart. Dear mother of Michael (Betty) Burkhart, Jack (Donna) Burkhart, Donna (Jim) Reno, Robert "Bo" (Jennifer) Burkhart and the late Mark Burkhart. Grandmother of Greg (Jessica), Kevin (Amber), Jeff, Dan (Krissie), Jennifer, Brian, Brad and Katie Burkhart, Mark (Morgan) Reno, Emily (Kurt) Rocco and Abby Reno. Great grandmother of J. P. Burkhart. Sister of Dick (Susan) Breslin and the late Harriet Lynch, Tom Breslin, Marian Schrenk and Jim Breslin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dot passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 87. Visitation at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd., Springfield Twp., Thursday from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019
