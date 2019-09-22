|
Dorothy J. Mercer
Cincinnati - (nee McClelland) beloved wife of the late Charles Mercer, loving mother of Bonnie Hutchinson and Karin Kuhlmann, dear grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister of the late Betty Wilson. Passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 24th at 10:30AM at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45231. In lieu of flowers: Donations would be made to JDRF through the Team Lily One Walk Team. Lily is Grandma Dot's great-granddaughter. <https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=7962&pg=team&team_id=294057&ref_px=11324776>
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019