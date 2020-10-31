Dorothy J. Ober
Dorothy J. Ober (nee Newman), age 90 of Anderson Twp., died October 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Ober, devoted mother of Robert S. (Carroll Anne) Ober, Charles T. Ober, Carol O. (James) Trimbath, and Christopher J. (Debra) Ober, loving grandmother of Justin B., Shane N., and Lucas J., caring great-grandmother of Jun, Andi, and Jocelynn, and dear sister of Bernard and the late Thomas, Rosemary, and Richard. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Wednesday, November 4th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to Little Sisters of The Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati OH 45220. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com