1/1
Dorothy J. Ober
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy J. Ober

Dorothy J. Ober (nee Newman), age 90 of Anderson Twp., died October 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Ober, devoted mother of Robert S. (Carroll Anne) Ober, Charles T. Ober, Carol O. (James) Trimbath, and Christopher J. (Debra) Ober, loving grandmother of Justin B., Shane N., and Lucas J., caring great-grandmother of Jun, Andi, and Jocelynn, and dear sister of Bernard and the late Thomas, Rosemary, and Richard. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Wednesday, November 4th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to Little Sisters of The Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati OH 45220. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved