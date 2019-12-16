|
|
Dorothy Jarvis Millure
Dorothy Jarvis Millure of Walton Kentucky and Aldie Virginia, passed away in Aldie on December 6, 2019 at age 87 with her loving children at her side. Dorothy is predeceased by her beloved high school sweetheart husband of 57 years Don Wilson Millure (passed February 25, 2012) and is survived by sister Charlotte Brooking Brewer, daughters Diane Millure Kramer (husband David V. Kramer) and Denise Millure Bunting (husband Joseph O. Bunting) and son David Wilson Millure (wife Margaret (Margo) Peters Millure). She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Sarah Kramer Bolton (Diane's daughter, husband Jeremy Lee Bolton), Denise's three sons William (Will) Edward Bunting (wife Yumi Bao Bunting), Michael David Bunting (wife Breanna Munson Bunting), Steven Joseph Bunting and Dave's Daughters Holland Whitney Millure (Husband Austin Isaiah Marcus) and Margaret (Meg) Wilson Millure and three great children Carter Jackson Denham, Mason Don Wilson Denham and Mia Grace Bolton (Sarah's children), and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was born in 1932 in Coburg, Kentucky in the log cabin home of her grandmother Annie Whitney. She always liked to say that both she and Abe Lincoln were born in a Kentucky log cabin. At the age of one, Dorothy was voted prettiest baby at the Adair County Fair in a "heated" contest with two other children. She and her sister Charlotte spent their childhood in St. Matthews and Coburg (both KY). She met Don at Anchorage (Kentucky) High School at age sixteen and they married in 1954 in St. Matthews. She attended University of Kentucky for one year, then, after marrying Don, worked at the Louisville Courier Journal in accounts receivable where she learned that "the check's not necessarily always in the mail." Their three children were born in Springfield Illinois. The family moved to Virginia Beach in 1963 and then to Cherry Hill NJ in 1969. Don and Dorothy returned to Kentucky in 1981 when Don opened Gateway Insurance Agency and Dorothy became the curator of Vent Haven Museum. Even though she retired as curator in 1994, she continued to run their conventions until 1997. After retirement, the couple split their time between Walton Kentucky and Hobe Sound FL. After Don passed, Dorothy divided her time between Diane's home in Crestview Hills Kentucky and Denise's home in Aldie Virginia.
Dorothy was very active throughout her life in her communities and in her churches, but especially in her family's lives. She was always there when her family or friends needed her. As her children got older and moved away, she was just a phone call or plane ride away. Every phone call with her started with her enthusiastic "Hi…what's happening?!"
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, investments, politics, reading (and when her eyesight was severely diminished due to macular degeneration in later years, listening to books on tape), gardening, needlepoint and eradicating the mole population at the farm in Walton, Ky. She was an extraordinary woman in all aspects, immensely strong and courageous in life, possessed the character and integrity that we all aspired towards. She was a devoted wife and fierce protector of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy was also known for her ever-present witty sense of humor and beautiful smile and was a priceless blessing to all who knew her. She will be truly missed.
Celebration of Life will be held later in the year at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019