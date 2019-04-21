|
|
Dorothy Jean Blum
Cincinnati - Dorothy Jean Blum (nee Foust); Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Blum; Devoted mother of Anthony G. (Ann Alexander) Blum, Mark E. Blum, Joseph D. (Shari Arkle) Blum and the late Thomas A. Blum; Dear grandmother of Nicholas Blum, Adam Blum, James Blum and Taylor Blum; Sister of Jewel Greer, Junior Foust, Sue Ray and the late Agele Hildebrandt, Faye Chance, Fleta Manley, J.H. Foust, Hobart Foust, Joyce Reese and Ralph Foust,; Also survived by several nieces and nephews; Passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 84; Dorothy was an active member of Assumption Parish where she was involved with various activities; Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Church of the Assumption 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM; Donations may be sent to Church of the Assumption; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019